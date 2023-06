Balasore : Train movement resumes in the affected section where the horrific Balasore Train Accident happened that claimed 275 lives. After the completion of restoration work, train movement was resumed yesterday night.

First train movement started after 51 hours of derailment on down line at Bahanga Bazar near Balasore in Odisha. A coal loaded train is headed from Vizag to Rourkela through this route. Second train movement on down line at Bahanaga Bazar station.