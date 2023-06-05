Odisha Govt provides free bus services to the people who want to travel to Kolkata, total 59 bus left for Kolkata on June 4

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is providing free bus services to the people who want to travel to Kolkata in view of disruption of rail services due to Bahanaga train mishap. A total of 20 buses from Puri, 23 buses from Bhubaneswar & 16 buses from Cuttack have left for Kolkata as on 11:30PM on June 4.
