National Tiger Conservation Authority to probe into the adverse impact of tourism on the Satkosia

Bhubaneswar: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has ordered its AIG, Regional Office at Nagpur in Maharashtra to inquiry into the adverse impact of tourism on the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha.

The DIG of Forests (NTCA) under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has already communicated it to its Nagpur Regional Office, the Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha, and the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Field Director through his office memorandum issued on February 10. The inquiry was ordered on the complaint of Wildlife Society of Orissa secretary Biswajit Mohanty.