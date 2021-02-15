Development and strong law and order system is our priority: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the dignity of all citizens, especially women, will be maintained while ensuring the welfare of the general public in the state. Development and strong law and order is our priority. A transparent system should be implemented to ensure that everyone gets the benefit of state government schemes, be it education, employment, food grain distribution or treatment, there will be no discrimination in the implementation of welfare programmes. Mutual harmony among all sections is must. This brotherhood is also our strength. India has always reinforced this sentiment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a programme organized by Rashtra Shakti foundation on the occasion of the 86th anniversary of senior leader Late Arif Baig at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal. Talents from various fields were honoured on the occasion. The Foundation also lauded Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for implementation of strong law and order and systematic and rapid development of the state.

Remembering Late Arif Baig, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan offered floral tributes on his portrait. He said that the Shri Baig was a mobile school. He himself had learned the art of speech from Shri Baig. Late Shri Baig was not an individual but an institution in himself. He used to rule the hearts of people. He has rendered invaluable services as an MLA, MP and Union Minister. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also recalled the time spent in imprisonment with Shri Baig, when many innocent people were arrested. In prison Shri Baig would encourage everyone. He spread the message not to bow down to oppression. His personality was parallel to Late Thakre ji, Rajmata ji and Atal ji. He worked relentlessly for communal unity. He was very humble and was inclined towards sports. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the decision to carry forward Late Shri Arif Baig’s work by his son Shri Nurul Hasan Baig is commendable. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also appreciated the efforts of Rashtra Shakti Foundation to honour the talents of Muslim community.

Smt. Shaista Baig, Chairman of Minority Morcha Shri Rafat Warsi, office-bearers of the Foundation and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released various publications and documentary films.