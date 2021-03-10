National level Handloom Expo-2021 inaugurated at Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: The art and culture of the country is famous in the world. The Odisha hand-woven has great contribution to the country as well as world’s textiles. The Ikat (Bandha) weaving of Odisha has occupied a place of prominence in the map of Indian Textiles.

National level Handloom Expo is organised with an aim to avail opportunity to sell the different handloom products of the country under one umbrella. It will also enable our State weavers to interact and exchange their skills and techniques involved, cost effectiveness, study the colour and design patterns prevailing in contemporary markets in different States.

Odisha State Handloom Weavers Co-op Society Ltd (Boyanika), the only apex society of the State for marketing of hand-woven, being declared as implementing agency on behalf of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha is organising the ‘National level Handloom Expo 2021’ for the first time at Manmohan M.E. School Ground, Jharsuguda from 9th March to 4th April, 2021 for facilitating sustainable livelihood to the weavers of the different parts of the country as

well as Odisha by providing a common platform for marketing their handloom products.

Sri Saroj Kumar Samal, Collector & District Magistrate, Jharsuguda has inaugurated this mega event on 9th march, 2021 at 6.30PM in the august presence of Sri Bikash Chandra Dash, Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda, Sri. Jyoti Prakash Das, Director of Textiles and Handlooms, Odisha and Managing Director, Boyanika and other officials.

This expo is sponsored by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha. Besides, leading PWCS of the State of Odisha, leading handloom organisations i.e. Apex and Corporations and major handloom clusters from different states of the country are participating in this Mela. The Expo will remain open from 11.30 AM to 9.30 PM daily. All ranges of hand-woven of our country are available in this fair for esteemed customers.

Boyanika is committed for all round socio-economic development of the weavers of the State. This organisation is implementing various developmental programmes for the welfare of weavers of the State. Boyanika has been exploring every new horizon of marketing for which the active cooperation of all media persons is highly solicited. The media intervention will certainly make this event a successful one like previous year.