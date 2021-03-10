An Initiative By Mirambika To Honour The Womenhood

Bhubaneswar: Every year 8th March is being celebrated as “International women’s Day”. To celebrate the day, Social Self Service organization “Mirambika” organized Abhipsa 2021 on 8th March 2021 to honour the womanhood.

Abhipsa 2021 was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ms. Tukuni Sahoo, Hon’ble Minister of Women and Child Development, Govt Of Odisha in the presence of Mr Sushant Rout, Hon’ble MLA North, Mr Ratnakar Sahu, IAS, Director Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Govt. of Odisha, Mr Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, and other guests & Dignitaries.

Speaking about Abhipsa 2021, Mr Jiban Jyoti Barik, Founder, Mirambika said, “The slogan of our organization is Our Village, Our Mother, Our Mirambika. So on this special occasion of International Women’s day we have honoured women personalities who have made a difference in the society with their outstanding work and achievements.

Achievers from all fields like Administration, Film, Education, Healthcare, Art & Culture, Sports, Hospitality, Entrepreneurship, Media etc received the awards in presence of guests and dignitaries at Hotel Trident, Bhubaneswar.

For outstanding work or service towards society Mirambika honoured Women Achievers from the state.

List of Awardees:-

1. Ms. Varsha Priyadarshini : Film Actress

2. Ms. Madhusmita Sahoo (IAS) : Deputy Secy. WRD, Govt of odisha

3. Ms. Padmini Sahoo (IPS) : Superintendent of police, Baragarh

4. Ms. Meera Das : Odishi Dancer

5. Dr. Swetapadma Das : CEO Sum Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar

6. Ms. Shreemayee Mishra : Chairman, OTDC

7. Ms. Duti Chand : Sports person –International

8. Ms. Priyanka Mohanty : Director Falcon Group

9. Ms. Tanaya Pattnaik : Executive Director, Sambad Group

10. Ms. Poly Pattnaik : Founder, MPS

11. Ms. Astha Ray : Director, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts

10. Ms. Sarada Ghosh : Principal, IHM BBSR