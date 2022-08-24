New Delhi : Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying invites applications for National Gopal Ratna Awards during 2022, online through the National Award portal i.e., https://awards.gov.in starting from 01.08.2022. The closing date for the submission of applications is 15.09.2022. The awards are to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day (26th Nov, 2022). For more details about eligibility etc., and for applying online, the website https://awards.gov.in may be referred. The name of registered breeds of cattle and buffaloes are available in the Annexure .

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is making all efforts for the effective development of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers. Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play a crucial role in the national economy. The “Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)”, was launched in December 2014 for the first time in the country, with a view to conserve and develops indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.

Under RGM, with an objective to encourage the Milk producing farmer, individuals working in this sector, and Dairy cooperative societies who provide market access to the milk producers, this department has continued to confer National Gopal Ratna Award during 2022 in the following categories:

Best Dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds (list of registered breeds annexed) Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) Best Dairy Cooperative Society/ Milk producer Company/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organisation

The National Gopal Ratna Award consists of a Certificate of merit, a memento, and amount in each category as under: