NATIONAL FARMERS DAY CELEBRATED BY ADANI DHAMRA PORT

Dhamra : To create awareness among the farmers about their importance and contribution to the society for economic and social development, Adani Dhamra Port through its CSR wing Adani Foundation has observed the day in its Core and Rail Corridor among 250 Farmers, Government officials, PRI members, Opinion Leaders. 35 Farmers, 05 Women Producers Groups and 40 progressive cattle owners were felicitated by the Foundation on this occasion.

The Block and District level line department official from Agriculture, Horticulture, Odisha Livelihood Mission (ORMAS), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, NABARD, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Department participated and deliberated on different schemes & programmes of Government, provision of subsidy in each programme and technical guidance required for farming. Highlighting the initiatives taken in Dhamra location of Chandbali Block, the government officials, highlighted the adoption of technical way of farming , opening of doubling farming, farm/agri implements club/Center as well as the loan provisions under different government schemes for the wellbeing of the farming community in the district.

Among the guest, Shri Mujibar Ali Khan, Sarpanch representative, Dosinga GP, Shri Balabhadra Lenka, Ex-Zilla Parishad, Dhamra, Shri Narendra Kumar Maiti, Panchayat Samiti Member, Dosinga GP, Shri Suresh Kumar Mahunta, Sarpanch Representative, Jagula GP, Shri Ashok Kumar Jana, Ex-Sarpanch Dosinga GP, Shri Debendra Kumar Nayak, President, Maa Dhamarai Mandal, Chandbali, Shri Pramod Kumar Behera, District Development Manager, NABARD, Bhadrak, Shri Arun Kumar Patra, Block Agriculture Officer, Chandbali, Shri Kushal Chandra Nayak, Addl. Project Director DRDA, BHadrak, Shri Sanjay Kumar Barik, DPM, OLM-cum-Deputy CEO – ORMAS, Sushree Pralipta Pani, Asst. Agriculture Engineer, Chandbali, Shri Jayanta Kumar Mohanty, Regional CSR Head, Eastern Region, Adani Foundation were present in the observation held at Dosinga GP office.

Dr. Chandrasekhar Patra, ADVO, Bhadrak. Dr. Goutam Dey, SDVO, Bhadrak. Dr. Damburudhara Tarai, Deputy Director, Vet. Dept.Bhadrak. Dr. Sunena Nayak, VAS, Erie. Dr. Gagan Charan Panda, Ex ADVO, Bhadrak. Gadadhar Das, Sarapanch, Rahanja GP. Aswini Kumar Rana, Sarapanch, were present in the observation of the day held at the Rail Corridor in Erein GP.