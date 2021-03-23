Nari by Sukriti & Prakriti Kakkar makes trends at No 2 on the Global Billboard Charts!

Mumbai: The names Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar resonate with sisterhood, raw singing talent, female power and drop dead gorgeous looks to match. The girls recently released a song called Nari on a day apt for the same, Women’s Day. Nari is all about the shakti within that women of all ages are born with, they can conquer anything if they put their mind to it. Nari is also dedicated to the millions of teenage girls who feel trapped to look a certain way and behave in a certain way. It is to tell them to just be yourself and you will be content.

The song that has been composed with so much passion and love has now added yet another feather to the singing twins’ illustrious hat as it makes it to the No 2. mark on the celebrated Global Billboard Charts!

Speaking on the same, Sukriti Kakkar affirms that, “For as long as I can remember, I have been my own person. I have all these ambitions, passions, I spoil myself, whether that’s going and bagging work or just getting a new bag. And when this opportunity knocked. I had to take it! Rapping this Triller Anthem for women was just so liberating and fun. It immediately made me want to reach all those women who are badass in their own ways ”

“This song is something I and a million others would want to share with their teenage selves and I have to give it to Triller for understanding the need of releasing this and releasing it for all the amazing amazing women out there,” adds her sister Prakriti Kakkar.

Kudos to you women and here is to Nari, the song and all the amazing Nari’s around us!