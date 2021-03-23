W&CD Minister Tukuni Sahu inaugurates engagement AWC Portal

Bhubaneswar: Smt. Tukuni Sahu, Minister, Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti inaugurated

the engagement-awc portal today. As a part of 5T action plan of the Department, this portal has been

developed for engagement of Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers. Smt. Anu Garg, Principal

Secretary to Govt. and Sri Arbind Agarwal, Director, Social Welfare and other senior officers were present

during the launching ceremony.

Using this portal, engagement process will be streamlined and overall governance will be much

easier. Its key objectives are Operational efficiency, Publication of Engagement Ads, Automating the

engagement process and bringing transparency in data reporting.

This portal primarily constitutes of the following deliverable modules:

1. Vacancy Management

2. Engagement Advertisement Management

3. Online Registration

4. Applicant scrutiny & selection

5. Engagement and Disengagement

6. Dashboard & MIS Reports

With the intervention of technological benefits, the manual process of engaging Anganwadi Workers

& Helpers is now being moved towards this online based web portal. This portal aims to reduce errors and

introduce more efficient ways of conducting and managing engagement process.

This initiative by Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti Department will formalize new

dynamics in E-Governance.

Related