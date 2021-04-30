Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden to remain closed from May 1

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden in capital city of Odisha will remain closed for visitors from May 1, 2021 till May 15, 2021 as a precautionary measure against spread of COVID-19, informed the NZP Deputy Director here on Friday.

He said that in the period of closure, the animal wings will be sanitised.

