Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden in capital city of Odisha will remain closed for visitors from May 1, 2021 till May 15, 2021 as a precautionary measure against spread of COVID-19, informed the NZP Deputy Director here on Friday.
He said that in the period of closure, the animal wings will be sanitised.
Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden to remain closed from May 1
