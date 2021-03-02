Nag river pollution abatement project approved ; will lead to bio-diversity and rejuvenation of Nag River in Nagpur City

New Delhi: The Nag River Pollution Abatement Project has been approved at a cost of Rs. 2,117.54 crores. The river , which flows through Nagpur city, thus giving its name to the city, is now a highly polluted water channel of sewage and industrial waste. This was announced by Union Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari after chairing a meeting of World Bank officials, DG NMCG and Nagpur Municipal commissioner today in his office

The project , approved under the National River Conservation Plan, will be implemented by the National River Conservation Directorate, NRCD. It will reduce the pollution level in terms of untreated sewage, flowing solid waste and other impurities flowing into the Nag river and its tributaries.