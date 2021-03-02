Tourism Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually lays the Foundation Stone for the project “Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh”

New Delhi: Union Minister of State(IC) for Tourism & Culture ShriPrahlad Singh Patel virtually laid theFoundation Stone for the project “Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh” approved under PRASHAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourismin New Delhi today. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Bhupesh Baghel also attended the event virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Patel said that the project “Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh” has been approved by the Ministry of Tourism with an estimated cost of Rs. 43.33 Cr in Oct. 2020. The project includes works for development of pilgrimage infrastructure at ‘Pilgrimage Activity Center’ with a Shri Yantra shaped iconic building, development of steps, sheds, walkway, area illumination, lakefront, parking with other public amenities for the MaaBamleshwari Devi Temple and the pilgrimage amenities at Pragyagiri, he added. Union Minister Shri Patel hoped that the project once executed successfully, will certainly improve experience of pilgrims coming to the destinations.

The ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme fully financed by the Government of India launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations. The scheme aimed at infrastructure development such as entry points (Road, Rail and Water Transport), last mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like Information/ Interpretation Centers, ATM/ Money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, area Lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloak room, waiting rooms, first aid centers, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, Telecom facilities, internet connectivity etc.

Till now, 13 projects have been successfully completed under PRASHAD Scheme to promote spiritual tourism. The completed projects include two projects each at Somnath, Mathura, Tamil Nadu and Bihar and one project each at Varanasi, Guruvayur and Amaravati (Guntoor), Kamakhya and Amritsar.