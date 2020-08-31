Myntra announces Bollywood actor, Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassador

Bengaluru: Myntra announces Bollywood actor and style icon, Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser. Her mass appeal as a talented actor and fashion trendsetter is poised to accelerate conversations around Myntra’s apparel segments. She will thus play a pivotal role in connecting one of India’s leading fashion and lifestyle destinations, with millions of fashion-forward consumers.

Kiara is an icon for her filmography and projects across OTT platforms and a well-known fashionista in B-town. Her sublime style quotient is poised to strengthen Myntra’s position as a leading destination for fashion and lifestyle among the customers.

In her role as the brand ambassador, Kiara will establish a strong connection with Myntra’s existing customers, while attracting a new set of fashion-forward, digital-savvy and entertainment-oriented customers from across the nation. Additionally, her engaging social media presence, high resonance with the country’s youth population, and a strong fan following will help strengthen Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion.

Speaking about her association with Myntra, Kiara said, “Fashion is all about being comfortable in your attire and I believe comfort brings out the confidence in you. Myntra has changed the overall dynamics of online shopping, it’s a platform that has enabled us to find our fashion favorites with just a click. It’s been one of the most liked platforms amongst the youth and it makes me extremely happy to join hands with them and be associated with the brand.”

Speaking on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are ecstatic about our association with Kiara Advani. She personifies fashion and style that appeals to a wide audience across geographies and age groups. Her association will be pivotal in helping us foster our relationship with existing customers while expanding our footprint into unexplored regions in India. This association gives impetus to our commitment of serving the evolving fashion and lifestyle needs using the power of technology while offering superlative customer experience, and unparalleled fashion content.”

The influence of cine stars on fashion is ubiquitous. Those moments in life when fashion takes precedence, trendsetters such as Kiara lead the way for people and influence their fashion and lifestyle choices. Non-metro and smaller cities that are fast emerging as key markets for online fashion commerce are no different. The Bollywood diva is set to feature in the company’s new brand campaign focusing on strengthening Myntra’s position as a fashion expert.

Related

comments