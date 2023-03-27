Mural on Heritage of Odisha installed at Raj Bhawan by FLO Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : FLO Bhubaneswar, the women wing of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), under the leadership of FLO Bhubaneswar Chairperson Ms. Namrita Chahal and other core committee members installed a mural at Raj Bhawan on 27th March as homage to the beautiful land of Odisha prior to Utkal Divas. The Mural that depicts the majesty of Odisha was unveiled by His Excellency Honourable Governor of Odisha, Shri Ganeshi Lal.

Expressing his appreciation, His Excellency Honourable Governor of Odisha, Shri Ganeshi Lal said “Odisha is the Land of heaven as the people of Odisha are free from greed and are satisfied from within, hence this gift is appreciated and is close to my heart.”

FLO Bhubaneswar Chairperson, Ms. Namrita Chahal marked her finale event with installation of the mural at Raj Bhawan Odisha and thanked Honourable Governor and the entire team of Raj Bhawan for the support. “Odisha is a land of rich history heritage and culture and we at FLO Bhubaneswar are proud of the land we call our own. The mural is a symbol of beauty of Odisha- the hidden gem of the Mystic East” said Ms Chahal.

The Mural was installed at the central grounds of Raj Bhawan and marks a significance to Odisha depicting the culture & heritage of Odisha.