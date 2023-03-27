Rungta Steel associated with Chattisgarh Steel Re-Roller Association’s ‘India Steel Vision 2030’ as principal sponsor

Raipur, Chattisgarh: Rungta Steel, the leading TMT bar and integrated steel products manufacturer, associated with India Steel Vision 2030 as ‘Principal Sponsor’ held from March 25 to 26 in Raipur.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Senior GM and Head – Sales and Marketing (TMT), “It was our honour to be associated with India Steel Vision 2030. This two-day summit served as an important platform for us to engage with industry leaders, share our experiences, and contribute to the larger dialogue on the future of the rapidly expanding Indian steel industry. We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to drive sustainable growth and support the development of a robust and competitive steel industry in India”.

Further Mr Kumar added, “The steel rebar segment has to deal with multiple challenges such as environmental issues, rising inputs costs, geopolitical tensions to list a few. The sector needs emphasis on implementing modern technologies which would help in reducing operations costs and increasing efficiency”.

Rungta Steel has demonstrated its commitment to the Indian steel industry and its leadership in TMT bar and integrated steel product manufacturing. The company’s participation at the conclave is a testament to its efforts to drive innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility across its operations.

India Steel Vision 2030 was organised by Chattisgarh Steel Re-Rollers Association aiming to bring together industry leaders and experts to discuss the future of the Indian steel industry and focus on the challenges and opportunities facing the Indian steel industry over the next decade.

Rungta Steel’s rich legacy in steel manufacturing comes with a track- record of over five years of producing high-quality TMT Bars and steel as consistent grades, tolerances, and dimensions that guarantee consistency in quality and stability. The commissioning of Rungta Steel’s upcoming new plants are expected to further strengthen the company’s portfolio of products and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.