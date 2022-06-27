Mumbai’s CSMIA spreads joy with a host of special occasions with passengers

Mumbai: Spreading cheer all around, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) celebrated World Music Day, Father’s Day, and International Day of Yoga through a series of activities for all its passengers. Fostering the love for music, celebrating fatherhood, and the overall well-being, passengers were in for a gala time as they joined the fun-filled celebrations and engaging activities between 18th to 21st June 2022.

CSMIA was abuzz with activities and aimed to spread joy and positivity while celebrating the special days with its passengers. Over the four-day-long event, passengers witnessed mesmerizing LIVE musical performances by artists from ‘The National Streets for Performing Arts’ (NSPA Foundation) across both the terminals. To honour the spirit of fatherhood, kids at CSMIA were handed out uniquely designed postcards and were given an opportunity to write a heartfelt message for their fathers, which they could later take away as a souvenir. Beautifully designed coasters were also handed out at both the terminals of CSMIA to get fathers & their children to have fun together.

For the ‘International Day of Yoga’, professionals from the ‘Yoga Institute of India’ conducted an hour-long yoga session for passengers at both the terminals, to signify the various health benefits one can achieve through Yoga and to commemorate the day. Passengers were also extended special Yoga Day-themed coasters as a memento. With the ongoing ‘Summer Carnival’ at the airport, passengers had a memorable start to their journey from CSMIA. These activities were all well received by the passengers, alongside oodles of other exciting activities & offers.

Over the years, CSMIA with utmost joy and excitement has celebrated various festivals and special days at the airport such as Diwali, Christmas, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Summer Carnival, and World Environment Day to name a few. The ‘Gateway to Goodness’ goes above and beyond to provide unique experiences for passengers travelling through the airport. With best-in-class services and state-of-the-art infrastructure, CSMIA is on a path to becoming one of India’s prominent lifestyle destinations while providing world-class experiences to its passengers.