Mumbai’s CSMIA celebrated its 16th Passenger Day with enthralling and fun-filled activities

Mumbai: With much delight and enthusiasm, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) celebrated and thanked its passengers for their patronage with exciting and unforgettable activities. The 16th Passenger Day at CSMIA was celebrated with utmost grandeur and joy, on May 3 2022, with entertaining events across both the terminals in Mumbai.

Travellers at CSMIA had a gala time as they were welcomed with a fun-filled lineup of activities that acted as an excellent getaway from the humdrum. The activities included – an illusionist who blew people’s minds with sneaky and captivating magic tricks, and a live Caricature artist who drew amusing portraits in real-time. Besides, passengers also indulged in Balloon Sculpture, and Bead art where they could also take back their artwork as a souvenir. A Tattoo artist was also present for travellers wanting to coddle into temporary stylish body art. Moreover, Selfie Booth stations were set up to capture memories of passengers travelling through CSMIA on this happy occasion. The exuberant atmosphere coupled with a wide range of activities was indeed a beautiful amalgamation of delight and engagement for passengers which marked a memorable beginning to their journey ahead. These customer engagement activities were curated at prominent locations across the airport and were specially designed to enhance passenger experiences and help them relax before they board their flight.

Moreover, special musical performances were staged by trained artists from National School of Performing Arts (NSPA) at both terminals wherein the artists also engaged with passengers, creating a spirit of mystique and celebration. These entertaining activities for passengers were available free of cost and CSMIA also gave away thoughtful gratification and gifts on this momentous day. CSMIA also saw exciting offers of flat 15% off on Tresmode shoes which started on 01 May and will go on till 07 May and flat 10% off on Scentido Perfumes a newly opened perfume stores both at Domestic SHA ending today, 04 May.

CSMIA continues to provide unmatched travel memories to its patrons. With innovation in technology and providing nuanced experiences, CSMIA regularly hosts various passenger centric activities such as the Mumbai Street food festival, Diya and Kandil decoration for Diwali, Carol singing during Christmas and much more. With a bouquet of curated features and services such as top-class retail and FnB outlets, Pranaam services, a best-in-class lounge and much more to explore, CSMIA endeavours to create travel moments for its passengers by being a Gateway to Goodness.