Mumbai’s CSMIA achieves ACI’s Level 3 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation

Mumbai : Experience and wellbeing of our passengers at the airport has always been a prime focus for Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). In recognition of its customer-first initiatives and services, CSMIA has achieved Level 3 of the ‘Airport Customer Experience’ Accreditation programme by Airports Council International (ACI).

CSMIA was the first airport in India to be qualified for the Level 1 and Level 2 certification and continues to keep up with passenger’s expectations, year after year, with primary focus on safety, comfort, and convenience. The Level 3 accreditation from ACI lauds the advanced customer experience strategy through the multifaceted engagement of customers, employees and customer experience professionals.

Moreover, CSMIA’s digital focus is complimented by a customer-first approach where technology meets quality service. From Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in and generate baggage tags themselves, Self-Baggage Drop counters (SBD) to e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass before proceeding to the security check are just some of the proactive initiatives which are examples of CSMIA’s commitment to adapting to the next generation digital framework. With a focus on promoting a contactless journey, the airport expedited its planned developments and launched initiatives like introducing a touchless feature via QR-code-based technology and its self-check-in kiosks, defining the tech-enablement undertaken at every step of the journey of the passenger.

CSMIA also ensured to introduce to the travellers, the culture of India through several activities rolled out at the airport – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 16th Passenger Day celebrations, T2’s 8th Anniversary celebrations and activities, Mumbai Street Food festival, Diwali Kandil décor activities, Christmas, and Independence Day installations and much more.

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA spokesperson said, “We are extremely delighted to be bestowed with this prestigious accreditation by ACI. Acknowledgement of our sincere efforts toward passengers has truly motivated us to strive harder to achieve optimal airport transit experiences for our passengers. Being so close to achieving the next two levels of the total five levels, makes us want to push harder and reach greater heights together.”

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme is the first worldwide customer experience management accreditation that is designed specifically for the airport industry and is dedicated to ACI member airports. Recently, CSMIA was recognized as ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ for the fifth consecutive year. CSMIA has also achieved the ‘Voice of Customer’ recognition and was also the first Indian airport to achieve ACI Health Accreditation for two consecutive years.