Multipurpose camps will be organized for the welfare of street vendors: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that multi purpose camps should be organized to provide benefits for the welfare of the street vendors of the state. He said that efforts would be made to provide benefits of all schemes to the street vendors in other cities of the state as well. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the ‘Mukhya Mantri ki baat, path vikretaon ke saath’ programmeat his residence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started the program with Kanya-Poojan and accoded a flower shower to welcome the street vendors.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that most of the street vendors who have come here today have benefited from the PM Svanidhi Yojana launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. These include chaat vendors, vegetable sellers, cow dung lamps and idol sellers, fruit sellers, tea-snack vendors, those engaged in tailoring work, bag and quilt makers, artificial jewelry sellers, sellers of clothes in handcarts and cobblers. Many of the beneficiaries have repaid the loan taken and got double the loan. This is a sign of their desire to become self-dependent. The State Government is committed to provide benefits to street vendors through maximum number of schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan encourages children

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the talents of child artistes Jaya Tiwari, Nandini and Abhika Jain who presented Ganesh Vandana at the beginning of the program. He also directed the officers to provide training to the children who perform jugalbandi of Dholak. He sought information regarding their education and also asked about other interests. The Chief Minister wholeheartedly appreciated the presentation of the children. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is very important that despite being poor, one is rich in talents. Efforts to develop their talent while in need are commendable. The program included group dance, dholak jugalbandi and puppet shows. In the group folk dance, the girls presented a rhythmic program on the song ‘Radha kaise na jale’.

Chief Minister interacts with street vendors

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked Shri Ratnesh, who works in Jehangirabad, about his work. His daughter Dakshi played the role of Radha in a program. Shri Ratnesh said that he got support of Rs 10 thousand from the scheme during the time of Covid. As per the provision of PM Svanidhi Yojana, he acquired a loan of Rs 20 thousand on repaying the loan. His daughter Dakshi is inclined towards dance. Dakshi, who is studying in class I, wants to do join the police in future. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with vegetable and fruit seller Shri Raju Rao, resident of Panchavati. Raju also repaid the loan of Rs 10 thousand under PM Svanidhi Yojana and again got an amount of Rs 20 thousand as loan. At the time of Corona, he also got the benefit of free ration scheme. His possesses an Ayushman card also. Raju requested for a permanent place, on which Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to Collector Bhopal.

Puppet artists will promote the schemes

Puppet artist Shri Naresh Bhatt presented a short play through puppetry. In this presentation, interesting information was given about the Corona period and a large section of it, benefits from the Prime Minister’s Svanidhi Yojana and other schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that puppet artists would be used in the promotion of the schemes of the government.

Health camps will be held

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that health check-up would be conducted by setting up health camps near the places of work of street vendors, so that they could get treatment after knowing about unidentified diseases. Along with the Health department, the Municipal Corporation and district administration will also provide support. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that health camps would be organized at different places by fixing a one-month program.

The story of Darshana’s struggle made the Chief Minister emotional

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan spoke to Bhopal resident Smt. Darshana Baghi. She told that she lives with her son and daughter in Ayodhya Nagar area. Makes bags etc. from old clothes. Husband Shri Mahesh Bagi was associated with journalism, who passed away 5 years ago. The family was in trouble. Somehow the son’s degree was completed with difficulty. It is a matter of satisfaction that the 19-year-old son has recently got a job in Bengaluru. The annual package is Rs.7 and half lakhs. Daughter studies in class 12th. The family had to struggle a lot. I am thrilled to be in this programme today. Such an honour has never been received before. For the first time I got the opportunity to see Chief Minister’s residence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also became emotional after hearing the story of Darshana’s struggle and praised her determination and for standing firm in the interest of the family in adverse circumstances. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that those who try never get defeated. Darshana’s life is a symbol of this.

Wonderful examples of painting

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the natural paintings, portraits and other artistic paintings made by Deepak, Ragini, Swati, Dinesh, Sonam, Anil, Anushka, Aniket, Abhika and Vaidehi. All the pictures were displayed on the stage. Children mainly made pictures of Ganesh ji, Radha-Krishna, Kanhaiya, Lord Buddha, Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, Gandhiji’s picture and picture of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented gifts to the children and interacted with them by posing for photos and selfies. He also gave them love and blessings.

Multipurpose camps will benefit the street vendors

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is the responsibility of all of us to benefit the street vendors through the schemes meant for their benefit. Along with health camps, multipurpose camps should also be organised, in which the benefits of central and state government schemes should be ensured to the left out beneficiaries. Also provide the benefits of ration distribution scheme, assistance for children’s education, free books and the scholarship. Benefit the eligible children. Work will be done to get pucca houses to the brothers living in kutcha houses in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that qualitative improvement should be brought about in the standard of living of street vendors. Necessary arrangements will be made for this. This will be done as a campaign. There will be proper arrangements for education, studies and medicine. Beneficiaries who have been deprived till now will be given the benefit of housing scheme.

Street vendors presented mementos on their behalf to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. At the end of the programme, on the invitation of CM Shri Chouhan, all the street vendors and their family members had refreshments. A small replica of a hand cart was also presented as a symbol to CM Shri Chouhan. Chief Minister’s wife Smt. Sadhna Singh, MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma, Smt. Krishna Gaur, Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, former Mayor Shri Alok Sharma, Municipal Corporation Chairman Shri Kishan Suryavanshi, social worker Shri Sumit Pachauri and other public representatives were present.