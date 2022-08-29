Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicates and lays foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 77.66 crores for Shahpur constituency in Kangra District

New Delhi : Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Pragatisheel Himachal : Sathapana Ke 75 Varsh programme will go a long way to remember the sacrifices of our heroes of independence struggle, hard work and dedication of the people of India and Himachal Pradesh. This will also inculcate the values of history, victory and valour among young generations.

This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a massive public meeting at Shahpur in district Kangra today as a part of the series of celebrations of Pragatisheel Himachal : Sathapana Ke 75 Varsh programme. Recalling contributions of all former Chief Ministers of the state, Jai Ram Thakur said the people of Himachal Pradesh played a very significant role and ensured their active participation in the over-all progress of this hilly state despite various challenges.

Lashing out at the remarks of opposition on the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister said opposition must be aware of the fact that this was Narendra Modi who granted the package of Rs. 800 crore as a special central assistance to the state. He said that the Prime Minister has a special affection for the state. This is pride for all Himachalis and never happened before, added the Chief Minister. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who visited Himachal Pradesh several times and paved the way of state towards development and prosperity.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects in Shahpur constituency worth Rs. 77.66 crores. These included inauguration of Rs. 8.98 crores Mini Secretariat building Shahpur, inauguration of Treasury Office building, Employment Office building and Fire Brigade Office at Shahpur.

The Chief minister also laid the foundation stones of Rs. 31.90 crores lift water supply scheme for Bandi Richyalu, Manai Pargod and Lunj Noushera, Rs. 20.20 crores Community Health Centre building at Shahpur, Rs. 3.49 crores office building of PWD Executive Engineer Shahpur, Rs. 1.34 crores Indoor Stadium at Shahpur, upgradation of Lift Irrigation Scheme Lunj to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.95 crores.

The Chief Minister also flagged off two fire tenders (vehicles) for fire brigade sub-station Shahpur to facilitate the people of Shahpur and surrounding areas at the time of fire incidents and to save life and property.

The Chief Minister said that during the pandemic lockdown lakhs of people of the State were stuck in different parts of the country. He said nearly 2.50 lakh Himachali people were safely brought to their homes by the State Government. He also said that thousands of youths were brought home from Goa by special trains and from Kota in Rajasthan by arranging special 50 HRTC buses. He thanked the people of the State for their wholehearted support to the Government to come out from this crisis.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only motivated the scientists of the country to develop indigenous vaccine, but also successfully launched the massive free vaccination campaign of the world. He thanked all the health, sanitation and other frontline workers for their cooperation and active support to check the spread of this pandemic, due to which Himachal Pradesh, despite the topographical and other challenges, emerged first State in the country to achieve the target of cent percent vaccination of eligible groups in first and second dose.

Jai Ram Thakur said the present State Government has also completed over four years and nine months in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development of the State. He said the present Government was spending over Rs. 1300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only Rs. 400 crore spent by the previous State Government. Giving utmost priority to social welfare sector, the government has reduced the age limit for old age pension from 80 years to 70 years and then to 60 years, he said. The Chief Minister said the government has accorded top priority for ensuring women empowerment and welfare. Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, 50 percent concession in bus fare for women passengers in buses and other schemes for women have proved it.

Chief Minister said the State has made unmatched progress in all sectors of development. He said that literacy rate which was only 4.8 per cent at the time of formation of Himachal Pradesh has today gone up to 83 percent. He said that road length has gone from 288 kms in 1948 to 39,500 kms and the number of health institutions from 88 in the year 1948 to 4320 today. He said that there were only 301 educational institutions in the State at the time of its formation, whereas today the number has gone up to 16,124. He said that per capita income was only Rs. 240 which today has crossed the magical mark of Rs. 2 lakh.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary welcomed the Chief Minister. She said Shahpur assembly segment has witnessed tremendous progress under the leadership of double-engine government. She detailed the various developmental projects and schemes which have been completed during the regime of current government. She told that various other developmental projects are in progress. She also listed few demands for Shahpur assembly segment.

Chief Whip Vikram Singh Jaryal, MLA Pawan Kajal, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, SP Khushal Sharma, Commandant Home Guards Madan Kaushal were also present among others on the occasion. .0.