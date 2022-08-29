“Mera Bachha Abhiyan” in Datia district succeds in eradication of malnutrition

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in “Mann Ki Baat” program have praised the success of “Mera Bachha Abhiyan” run in Datia district to eradicate malnutrition. He has said that can you imagine that songs, music and bhajans can also be used to eradicate malnutrition. It was successfully used in “Mera Bachha Abhiyan” in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. Here, after this campaign, not only the attendance of children in Anganwadi centers has increased but malnutrition has also reduced. He said that under the campaign, bhajan-kirtan programs were organized in the district, in which teachers who were called nutrition gurus were also invited. There was also a matka program, in which women bring a handful of grains to the Anganwadi center and on Saturdays, baal bhoj is prepared from it.

“Mera Bachcha Abhiyan”

In order to free children from malnutrition in Datia district “Mera Bachha Abhiyan” has been launched since September 2019. In the campaign, efforts were made to nurture the identified malnourished children of the district. To overcome the problem, this campaign was carried out in the district for the purpose of nutrition. There were 994 highly malnourished and 11 thousand 604 malnourished children in Datia district in the year 2019. Presently there are 217 highly malnourished and 836 malnourished children in the district. These children are being adopted by officers, employees and public representatives. They are helping in improving the nutrition by reducing the knowledge and nutrition gap. Health check-up of children is conducted in suposhan melas every three months.In this, health, AYUSH department, and with public participation, medicines, hygiene and nutrition kits are being distributed. The person or officer who makes a malnourished child healthy in three months is awarded by “Poshan Veer Samman”.

Poshan Matka program was also conducted to increase public participation in this campaign. In this, the women of the ward, the village bring a handful of grain from their home, which is collected in a pot of nutrition. The grain is used for the Baal Bhoj on Saturdays. To bring public awareness about nutrition, nutrition songs, bhajans and nutrition gurus were engaged. In all Anganwadi centers, women were mobilized through hymns and through songs, the understanding of nutrition was conveyed to every household. Even in schools, after the morning prayer and the national anthem, nutrition gurus discuss nutrition. The Nutrition Gurus also gave detailed information about the nutrition to the woman and children in anganwadi centers. The presence of women and children in the Anganwadi center has increased through songs and bhajans. Along with this, malnutrition rate has also in decreased Datia district. At present, special attention on institutional birth, only breastfeeding to the intant for 6 months, to take care of the pregnant mother before the birth of the child etc. is being given under the campaign. Datia district received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration on 21 April 2022.

In this campaign, groups of about 526 officials and public representatives were formed in the district, who take the responsibility of nurturing the malnourished children of the village and solve the problems related to the children.