Mukta A2 Cinemas Theatre Launch in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: This festive season, Mukta A2 Cinemas, one of India’s fastest-growing cinema chains is all set to launch its latest property in Rayagada, Odissa. Launching its presence in the state with this first property, Mukta A2 Cinemas will continue offering the best movie-watching experience for all the movie lovers.

The newly launch property in Rayagada, Odissa features 3 screens and can accommodate 488 cine buffs. The property is further aided with 3D screens and 2K projections, which will ensure the best movie experience for every member of the audience. The new property also features luxurious movie watching experience owing to the comfortable seating arrangements, which includes both sofa and recliner seating.

Commenting at the launch of this new property, Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta Arts Ltd. said, “It’s a proud moment for us at Mukta A2 Cinemas to open our first new property in Rayagada, Odissa especially after the unprecedented times the theatrical industry battled through. The team is thrilled to finally unveil our three-screen property, which features 488 seats, surround sound, and a 3D screen with a 2K projection. We can ensure that with our comfortable and luxury seating, the experience will be a delightful one for the patrons.”

With the aim to provide quality focused services and great experiences for the audience, Mukta A2 Cinemas continues to provide luxury movie experience at affordable prices across the nation with immensely varied content. The launch of this property is part of their expansion plan to increase the number of presently existing operational properties across the nation.

