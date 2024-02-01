MSDE hosts ‘India – Germany Dialogue on Avenues for Future Collaboration’

New Delhi,1st February :The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) hosted a dialogue with the delegation from Germany visiting India, led by the State Secretary, German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (BMAS), Ms. Leonie Gebers. The objective of the dialogue was to extend further cooperation between the two countries in the areas of skill development and pave pathways for the mobility of skilled workforce from India to Germany.

Led by Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, the Indian delegation constituted of Ms. Trishaljit Sethi, Additional Secretary, Director General, Directorate General of Training (DGT); Ms. Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary, MSDE; Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, Officiating CEO, NSDC; and Ms. Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member, NCVET, among other officials. The State Secretary was accompanied by Ms. Viktoria Holm, Personal Assistant to State Secretary Leonie Gebers, BMAS; Ms. Gunilla Fincke, Director-General, Skills, Vocational Training and Securing a Skilled Labour Force, BMAS; Ms. Katrin Holländer, Head of Unit, Law on Employment of Foreign Workers, BMAS; Ms. Vanessa Margarete Elisabeth Ahuja, Executive Director of Benefits and International Affairs, Federal Employment Agency (BA); Mr. Steffen Sottung, Managing Director International Affairs, BA; and Mr. Stefan Baraniak, Head of Office of Executive Director of Benefits and International Affairs, BA.

The dialogue centered the discussion on harnessing India’s skilled workforce to address workforce shortages in Germany. It also made way for valuable insights on the new immigration law adopted by German Bundestag in June, last year and that which is planned to be in force this year. This new immigration law lays three clear pathways: a path laid by qualifications, a path laid by experience, and a path laid by the potential of the workforce. The pathways are formalised through the EU Blue Card, Experience Card, and Opportunity Card respectively.

Commending the efforts of BMAS in the formulation of the new migration law, the Indian delegation put forward suggestions that would further enhance the mechanism of mobility of skilled Indian workforce to Germany through mapping of sectors with high employment or apprenticeship potential, mutual recognition of qualifications, formulation of a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or an implementation framework for Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA), establishment of a Skill India International centre that would singularly focus on workforce requirement for Germany, collaborative projects for women in new age job roles and mentorship support for entrepreneurs, amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari highlighted the significance of the India-Germany partnership, which is marked by mutual respect and strong cultural ties that have evolved into a vibrant strategic partnership with flourishing collaborations in areas ranging from renewable energy to education and vocational training. He pointed out how they are actively preparing Indian candidates for global mobility and Germany is a country of focus for the Ministry. He also said that this dialogue with the German delegation will pave new pathways and strengthen the partnership.

Both countries have been working closely through Indo-German Joint Working Group Meetings and today’s dialogue lays a strong foundation and action points for future engagements, leading to fruitful outcomes.