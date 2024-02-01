Box Office ticket sales commence for the Bhubaneswar leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches

Bhubaneswar, 1st February 2024: The FIH Pro League 2023/24 is all set to begin with the Indian Women’s Hockey Team taking on reigning Asian Games Champions China in their first match on 3rd February. As the excitement grows to watch the Indian Hockey Teams in action against some of the best teams in the world, Hockey India has begun the sale of offline tickets for the Bhubaneswar leg of FIH Pro League 2023/24.

Starting Wednesday, the offline tickets will be on sale between 11.00 AM and 6.00 PM at Gate No. 9 of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The tickets for the West Stand and East Stand are priced at Rs.500 and Rs.200 respectively. Meanwhile, North Stand and South Stand tickets are priced at Rs.100.

The Kalinga Hockey Stadium will host 10 matches of the Women’s teams from 3rd February to 9th February, followed by 10 matches of the Men’s teams from 10th February to 16th February. The Women’s teams participating in the mini-tournament are the United States of America, China, the Netherlands, Australia, and India and the Men’s teams that would be participating are the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Ireland, and India. Each team is scheduled to compete against each other once in this mini-tournament being held in Bhubaneswar.

Commenting on the launch of the sale of physical tickets Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President said, “We are delighted to welcome fans once again to witness the enthralling hockey action that will take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar starting from February 3rd. The top nations from around the world will be competing in the prestigious league and we invite fans from all around the nation to witness this thrilling sporting action.”

Details of the tickets for sale are as under for all days:

STANDS TICKET PRICE PER DAY (Rs.) West Stand First Floor Rs.500/- East Stand First Floor Rs.200/- North Stand First Floor Rs.100/- South Stand First Floor Rs.100/-

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey India announced online ticket sales for all the Women’s and Men’s matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Fans can avail of the match tickets from www.ticketgenie.in, and there will be no need for redemption for physical tickets of online purchases.

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 – Khel.