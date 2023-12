Ms. Sewa Lamsal assumed office of the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. She is the first female Foreign Secretary of Nepal.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday decided to promote her to the post of Secretary. She was serving as Acting Foreign Secretary.

The post of foreign secretary was vacant after Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal retired from the service a few weeks ago. Paudyal has been recommended as Nepali ambassador to Canada.