MPC-GGT 2022 organised in Temple City Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Friendship has many colours to celebrate, but the company of old college friends in the later phase of our lives is perhaps a unique and wonderful experience of the world, through which the stories and memories of the olden days come as pleasant surprises.

In order to celebrate the 6th annual get-together the members of 1985-90 batches (Science stream) of the students of Maharaja Purna Chandra (MPC) College, Baripada assembled at Patang Convention Centre in Sailashree Vihar of the Temple City yesterday and spent the day celebrating the occasion among the old friends from the City of Cinema and Culture. Nearly 50 members from all parts of Odisha and other states also joined and spent the gala time with beautiful songs, dinning and merrymaking.

However, as a mark of respect towards the members, who passed away recently, a two-minute silent prayer was held and then the day’s programme unfolded. It included song, dance and competitions to remind the past in the memories of the participants. The get-together is fondly referred as MPC Grand Get-together (MPC-GGT) and the event is alternatively organized in the Temple City and Baripada, every year.

The MPC-GGT started in 2016 and except the two years during COVID pandemic it has been successfully organized either in Baripada or Bhubaneswar. “Friends of our group eagerly wait for the event as it connects to all students of our science batches and it provides a platform to connect with the old friends and ignites the minds with the golden memoir,’’ said an organizer of the event.

Apart from the cultural things for which Baripada and Mayurbhanj as a district is proud, the get-together also provides an opportunity to provide the popular dishes of Mayurbhanj, for which it is famous worldwide. This year the traditional delicacy (mudhi mansha) was also served in the traditional Sal leaf, during the get-together. The next (seventh) get-together will be organised in Baripada or any other place nearby, as decided by the members.