More than 19.5 lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated across the country

New Delhi: The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the tenth day in the States and UTs.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 19.5 lakh today. A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries (till 7.10 pm today) were vaccinated through 35,785 sessions, as per the provisional report.

3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7.10 pm today, the tenth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

 

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 2369
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,55,453
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,307
4 Assam 19,837
5 Bihar 88,200
6 Chandigarh 1928
7 Chhattisgarh 40,022
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345
9 Daman & Diu 320
10 Delhi 33,219
11 Goa 1796
12 Gujarat 91,110
13 Haryana 1,05,419
14 Himachal Pradesh 13,544
15 Jammu & Kashmir 16,173
16 Jharkhand 18,422
17 Karnataka 2,30,119
18 Kerala 71,976
19 Ladakh 670
20 Lakshadweep 676
21 Madhya Pradesh 56,586
22 Maharashtra 1,35,609
23 Manipur 2485
24 Meghalaya 2748
25 Mizoram 4852
26 Nagaland 3,675
27 Odisha 1,77,090
28 Puducherry 1813
29 Punjab 39,414
30 Rajasthan 1,19,161
31 Sikkim 1047
32 Tamil Nadu 68,916
33 Telangana 1,17,978
34 Tripura 19,698
35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761
36 Uttarakhand 14,546
37 West Bengal 1,21,615
38 Miscellaneous 40,284
Total 19,50,183

 

348 AEFIs have been reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of the vaccination drive.

