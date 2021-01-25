More than 19.5 lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated across the country

New Delhi: The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the tenth day in the States and UTs.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 19.5 lakh today. A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries (till 7.10 pm today) were vaccinated through 35,785 sessions, as per the provisional report.

3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7.10 pm today, the tenth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2369 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,55,453 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,307 4 Assam 19,837 5 Bihar 88,200 6 Chandigarh 1928 7 Chhattisgarh 40,022 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345 9 Daman & Diu 320 10 Delhi 33,219 11 Goa 1796 12 Gujarat 91,110 13 Haryana 1,05,419 14 Himachal Pradesh 13,544 15 Jammu & Kashmir 16,173 16 Jharkhand 18,422 17 Karnataka 2,30,119 18 Kerala 71,976 19 Ladakh 670 20 Lakshadweep 676 21 Madhya Pradesh 56,586 22 Maharashtra 1,35,609 23 Manipur 2485 24 Meghalaya 2748 25 Mizoram 4852 26 Nagaland 3,675 27 Odisha 1,77,090 28 Puducherry 1813 29 Punjab 39,414 30 Rajasthan 1,19,161 31 Sikkim 1047 32 Tamil Nadu 68,916 33 Telangana 1,17,978 34 Tripura 19,698 35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761 36 Uttarakhand 14,546 37 West Bengal 1,21,615 38 Miscellaneous 40,284 Total 19,50,183

348 AEFIs have been reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of the vaccination drive.