More than 19.5 lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated across the country

New Delhi: The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the tenth day in the States and UTs.
The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 19.5 lakh today. A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries (till 7.10 pm today) were vaccinated through 35,785 sessions, as per the provisional report.
3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7.10 pm today, the tenth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1
|A & N Islands
|2369
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,55,453
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7,307
|4
|Assam
|19,837
|5
|Bihar
|88,200
|6
|Chandigarh
|1928
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|40,022
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|345
|9
|Daman & Diu
|320
|10
|Delhi
|33,219
|11
|Goa
|1796
|12
|Gujarat
|91,110
|13
|Haryana
|1,05,419
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|13,544
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|16,173
|16
|Jharkhand
|18,422
|17
|Karnataka
|2,30,119
|18
|Kerala
|71,976
|19
|Ladakh
|670
|20
|Lakshadweep
|676
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|56,586
|22
|Maharashtra
|1,35,609
|23
|Manipur
|2485
|24
|Meghalaya
|2748
|25
|Mizoram
|4852
|26
|Nagaland
|3,675
|27
|Odisha
|1,77,090
|28
|Puducherry
|1813
|29
|Punjab
|39,414
|30
|Rajasthan
|1,19,161
|31
|Sikkim
|1047
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|68,916
|33
|Telangana
|1,17,978
|34
|Tripura
|19,698
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,23,761
|36
|Uttarakhand
|14,546
|37
|West Bengal
|1,21,615
|38
|Miscellaneous
|40,284
|Total
|19,50,183
348 AEFIs have been reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of the vaccination drive.