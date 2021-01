Bhubaneswar: The census today revealed record presence of more than 12 lakhs of wintering guest in its body. More than 11 lakh plus that was estimated last year. For 2 successive yrs we are having more than a million congregations.

The bird census is on today, with 21 groups taking up the estimate since 6am. The largest wintering ground for waterfowl in Asia, Chilika welcomes more than a million birds every year.

Related

comments