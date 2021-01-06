Heavy snowfall: Srinagar administration appeals general public to avoid using private cars for time being to facilitate snow-clearance

Srinagar: In view of the prevailing weather situation in the district where it continues to snow heavily the Srinagar administration has issued an urgent appeal to the general public to avoid using private cars and other non-essential transportation for the time being to facilitate unhindered snow-clearance operation.

It has said that the snowfall situation as it exists in the district at the moment demands that non-essentials vehicles are kept off the roads to facilitate smooth operations to clear the snow.

It said the Mechanical Engineering Department needs clear corridor for clearing snow from roads adding that the movement of private cars on roads is hindering the snow-clearance operations including movement of machinery from one place to another.

Meanwhile the Srinagar administration has asked the general public to contact helpline numbers of different departments for urgent assistance that might be required in view of the snowfall situation.

The departments can be contacted at PMGSY SRINAGAR 7006605349, MED 0194-2497458, PWD (R&B) 0194-2311364, 0194-2313751, KPDCL 6006613056, 6006613057, 6006613058, 6006613059, 6006613060, SMC 0194-2474499, FCS&CA 18001807011, TRAFFIC 0194-2455179, JAL SHAKTI DEPARTMENT 0194-2452047, 0194-2477207, DRAINAGE 0194-2474499, UEED 9419555565, 9682319763, and IRRIGATION & FLOOD CONTROL 0194-2502946, 0194-2502947.

The general public can also contact the DC Office Srinagar at 6006333308, 9419028242, 9419028251, 9419014723.

