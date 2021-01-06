Lt Governor chairs preparatory meeting of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2021; calls for best-in-class arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today called for best-in-class arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims to improve their overall yatra experience.

The Lt Governor was chairing a preparatory review meeting of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra-2021 here at Civil Secretariat. He will personally review the preparations and setting up of on-ground facilities for the pilgrims.

Laying special emphasis on providing best medical facilities to the pilgrims, the Lt Governor passed directions for the increase of Accidental insurance of pilgrims during the Yatra, besides doubling the number of Life saving Ambulances.

Explore the possibility of setting up a well-equipped and well-staffed CHC to handle emergency cases, Lt Governor to the officers.

The Lt Governor asked the CEO to rope in the governments of neighbouring states to provide services of more doctors and medical paramedics, besides various NGOs that already send doctors and paramedics during the yatra.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to improve the utilities enroute, besides repair of roads and other infrastructure well in time. He asked them to take all requisite measures and involve more NGOs and religious organisations to ensure smooth pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji and proper facilities for the pilgrims.

He also stressed on dissemination of informative materials and pamphlets in as many languages as possible, including official languages of the UT to reach out to the wider population.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on all aspects related to the conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra which included routes to holy cave, terrain, accommodation and tent facilities, medical arrangements, duration of yatra, weather conditions, registration process, langar arrangements etc. He also enquired about the role of different stakeholders and their active contribution in the conduct of yatra.

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB); Sh. Anup Soni, Additional CEO, SASB and senior officers attended the meeting.

