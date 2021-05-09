More 90 ICU & 120 Oxygen beds to augment COVID19 Management in Sundargarh District; Asit Tripathy, Chief Advisor to CM, reviews COVID Preparedness at Rourkela

Rourkela: A high level team of Govt. Of Odisha led by Shri Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister & Chairman Western Odisha Development Council visited Rourkela and took stock of COVID management in Sundargarh district. After the review, he informed that the COVID Health infrastructure of Sundargarh will be further strengthened by adding 90 number of ICU beds and 120 Oxygen beds.

Accompanied by Smt. Shalini Pandit, Special Secretary HFW & Mission Director NHM Odisha, Mr. Tripathy visited the 24X7 Rourkela COVID Helpline facility. He enquired about how the helpline is supporting the COVID affected, their family members and the general public in terms of information and emergency assistance. Later, the team visited Hi-Tech COVID Hospital and reviewed the COVID preparedness. Before leaving Rourkela, the team had a high level review meeting to assess the overall COVID Management in the district.

“Different COVID Hospitals in Sundargarh have over 700 ICUs and Oxygen supported beds which is adequate to meet the present demand of patients. However, we are adding another 90 ICU beds across 5 different hospitals at Rourkela and Sundargarh. Similarly, 120 Oxygen supported beds to be added to Hi-Tech COVID Hospital at Rourkela” said Shri Asit Tripathy after the review.

“We appreciate the support of different corporate houses like Rourkela Steel Plant, NTPC and private partners like Hi-Tech who have helped the district administration to augment COVID health facilities in Sundargarh. RSP is developing a 500 bedded Oxygen support facility which will be of great help”, added Shri Tripathy.

“Very soon we are going to provide one more RT-PCR machine for Sundargarh to cope up with the demand for COVID19 testing. With this we can handle additional 500 number of tests per day within the district. Thus it will not be necessary to send samples to SCB Cuttack further which would save time” informed Smt. Shalini Pandit, Special Secretary H&FW Department, Govt. Of Odisha and Mission Director, NHM Odisha.

The high level team expressed satisfaction at the lockdown and COVID management measures being taken at Sundargarh and Rourkela city. “The administration is all committed to Break the Chain in the district”, expressed Shri Tripathy.

Collector & DM Sundargarh, Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, SP Rourkela Shri Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, ADM Rourkela Smt. Aboli Sunil Naravane, Commissioner RMC Shri Dibyajyoti Parida, CDMO Dr. Saroj Kumar Mishra, AMO & In-charge of COVID Hospitals, Dr. Sasanka Kabi Satpathy were present on the occasion.