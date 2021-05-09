Punjab Successfully Procures 128.50 LMT In Just 30 Days- Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Chandigarh: Punjab Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday said that despite several challenges arising due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the State and restrictions therefrom, the State has successfully procured more than 128.50 lakh metric tonne of wheat in 30 days, out of a total expected 130 LMT and also Crossed last year procurement by govt agencies which was 127.10 LMT.







Congratulating the state’s farmers, Arthiyas, labour and other stakeholders for smooth conduct of ongoing procurement operations across the state, Mr. Ashu informed that Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was strictly maintaining social distancing in all more than 3500 purchase centres for the health safety and well-being of those involved in this gigantic task.







Reiterating the resolve of the state Government to ensure purchase of every single grain of state farmers produce in a hassle-free manner, the Minister also pointed out that despite these difficult times, smooth procurement was carried out across the State and more than 99 % of the wheat arriving in the mandies had been procured.







On the lifting front, Mr. Ashu mentioned that the State has lifted more than 102 LMT and there were no reports of any glut in any mandi.



He further informed that till date payment of 21300 crore (Including FCI) has been made to the farmers through DBT.

