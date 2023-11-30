Monthly review of accounts of Union Government of India upto October, 2023 for the Financial Year 2023-24

New Delhi,30th November: The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of October 2023 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹15,90,712 crore (58.6% of corresponding BE 2023-24 of Total Receipts) upto October 2023 comprising ₹13,01,957 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹2,65,765 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹22,990 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans ₹14,990 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of ₹8,000 crore.

The Government of India has transferred ₹5,28,405 crore to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes upto this period which is ₹93,966 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹23,94,412 crore (53% of corresponding BE 2023-24), out of which ₹18,47,488 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹5,46,924 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹5,45,086 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,31,694 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.