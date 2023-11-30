PM interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing

New Delhi,30th November: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is completing 15 days today and has now picked up pace. Noting the affection and participation of the people that has led to a change in the nomenclature of the VBSY van from ‘Vikas Rath’ to ‘Modi Ki Guarantee vehicle’, the Prime Minister thanked the citizens for their trust in the government. He expressed happiness upon interacting with the beneficiaries of VBSY and lauded their spirit, enthusiasm and resolve. Live screening of the programme was arranged at various locations of Assam.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at live screening of PM’s programme on VBSY at Nalbari

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Smt. Queen Oja, MP, Gauhati, Ms Jane Namchu, ADG, Ministry of I & B and Ms. Varnali Deka, District Commissioner, Nalbari joins together to witness live screening of PM’s programme on VBSY at Lohit GP, Khabolu Block in Nalbari district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Shri Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this Sankalp Yatra is an earnest attempt to make the people of our country realise the various welfare schemes aimed at enriching the quality of lives and at the same time enabling social apparatus towards realising the Modi ji’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. With the help of the government welfare schemes like PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, PM VIshwarkarma, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Pranam, Jan Dhan Yojana and so many other schemes, the government is aiming to serve the poor, honour the marginalised, and ensure the welfare of the farmers.

The Yatra successfully conducted at various locations of Assam including Guwahati, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Lakhimpur and Karbi Anglong district today. In a bid to enhance citizen services, the VBSY programmes facilitated various community-centered initiatives, for fostering well-being among the masses. Among them were on-the-spot connections to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme, free health check-ups, Aadhaar card registration, registration on PM SVANidhi scheme etc. were conducted at these venues, ensuring easier access to the needy. Public representatives are attending the Yatra to encourage people to come forward and take benefits of the various government schemes. Shri Pabitra Margherita, Member of Rajya Sabha along with Shri Mrigen Saraniya, Mayor, GMC joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Rajgarh, Guwahati. Subsequently Shri Manab Deka, MLA, Lakhimpur attended the Yatra at North Lakhimpur.

Likewise Shri Dilip Saikia MP, Mangaldai attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sipahar, Darrang district today.

