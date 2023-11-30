SIMULTANEOUS LAUNCH OF ‘MAHE, MALVAN AND MANGROL’, FIRST THREE SHIPS OF ASW SWC (CSL) PROJECT ON 30 NOV 23 AT CSL, KOCHI

New Delhi,30th November: Mahe, Malvan and Mangrol, the first three ships of 08 x ASW Shallow Water Craft (CSL) project being built by CSL, Kochi for the Indian Navy, were launched on 30 Nov 23 at CSL, Kochi. In keeping with maritime tradition, Mahe was launched by Mrs Anjali Bahl in the presence of VAdm Puneet Bahl, Commandant INA, Malvan was launched by Mrs Kangana Berry in the presence of VAdm Suraj Berry, C-in-C, and Mangrol was launched by Mrs Zarine Lord Singh in the presence of VAdm Sanjay J Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff. The ships were launched to the invocation from Atharva Veda. The Mahe class ASW Shallow Water Crafts have been named after ports of strategic importance along the coast of India, and will look to carry forward the glorious legacy of the erstwhile minesweepers which were their namesake.

The contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard Limited on 30 Apr 19. The Mahe class of ships will be equipped with indigenously developed, state-of-the-art underwater sensors, and are envisaged to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters as well as Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations. The ASW SWC ships are 78 m long and displacement is approx 900 tons, with a maximum speed of 25 knots.

Simultaneous launch of three ships of the same class highlights our strides in indigenous shipbuilding, towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The first ship of the project is planned to be delivered in 2024. The ASW SWC ships will have over 80% indigenous content, thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country.