New Delhi,30th November: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, participated in the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) – 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14 to 27 November, 2023. In this international trade fair that lasted for 14 days, Khadi lovers made huge purchases in the ‘Khadi Pavilion’ set up in Hall No. 3. For the first time in the history of the KVIC, the sales figure of Khadi and village industry products at IITF cross Historic sale of Khadi and village industry products worth Rs 15.03 crore in India International Trade Fair-2023.

According to KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar, this time in the Khadi India Pavilion of IITF, the massive impact of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign was noticed on the people of Delhi. Delhiites purchased Khadi and Village industry products worth Rs. 15.03 crore. The sale of Khadi and village industry products in IITF held in the year 2022 was Rs 12.06 crore, which increased by 25 percent this year to Rs 15.03 crore. He further said that the historic sale of Rs 15.03 crore evidently shows that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, ‘New Khadi of New India’ is leading the Self-reliant India campaign. The Khadi Pavilion was also awarded with the Special Commendation Medal Award by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

On the occasion of closing ceremony organized at Khadi India Pavilion on 27th November, Shri Kumar honoured the participants with first, second and third prizes on the basis of sales marked in this years IITF . The first prize was awarded to TNR Silk Khadi of Karnataka which marked sale of Khadi products worth Rs 4,408,870. The second position was taken by Nazneen Silk Khadi Industries of Karnataka, which sold Khadi and village industry products worth Rs 3,076,600. Shirin Silk Khadi Village Industries Association of Karnataka stood third with sales figures of Rs 2,253,570. Apart from this, consolation prizes were also given to 10 stalls on the basis of sales. Certificates were also awarded to 214 Khadi and Village Industries organizations, PMEGP and SFURTI units who came from across the country to participate in the Khadi India Pavilion.

KVIC Chairman said that the Khadi India Pavilion was prepared in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji ‘Self-reliant India’. 214 stalls were set up for the participation of Khadi artisans through Khadi Institutes, units set up under Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) and units set up under SFURTI Cluster from across the country, showcasing the finest handcrafted Khadi and Village Industries products. He said that the indigenous charkha installed in the Khadi pavilion, electric powered pottery wheel, the process of extracting raw ghani oil, live demonstration of making incense sticks and incense sticks made by recycling the flowers used for worship in the temple. The audience liked it very much. The craze for taking selfies with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the selfie point was very noticeable among the youth.

Shri Kumar reiterated that India’s rich heritage, craftsmanship and handicrafts were showcased through products manufactured by artisans from different regions of India at 214 stalls set up in the Khadi India Pavilion. More than 40% of the stalls were allotted to the institutions involved in ‘Khadi’ manufacturing, the remaining stalls displayed products of Gramodyog, PMEGP and SFURTI units. He further said that the historic sale of Rs 15.03 crore has given new strength to the hands of our artisans living in rural India.