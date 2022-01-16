Mom Hand Launches Multi Vitamin Chhenapoda

 To strengthen immunity and to tickle taste bud

Bhubaneswar: Mom Hand, a leading startup launches its first of kind multi vitamin Chennapoda for immunity conscious customers. It to be good for one’s health as it will help in increase immunity which is prime necessity for many during this challenging time.

A team of experts develop this chennapoda through extensive research and experiment for many months. It is so delicious and healthy. Natural and organic ingredients like Chhena, Cuji, Almond, triphala, Amla, Khajur, Apple, Pomegranates, etc are used to prepare this product in a state-of-art facility. All quality parameters are strictly adhered. Primary objective of company is to take delicious multi vitamin Chhenapoda to outside Odisha. It has a strong plan for export to other countries as well.

On this occasion Ms Nilima Patra, Founder, Mom Hand said that, “At Mom Hand, we are extremely excited to announce about our new product multi vitamin chhenapoda. As this sweet has been popular choice for many customers for years, we are confident of reaching out to a wider audience which will help us to accelerate brands growth to further height. We want to represent Odisha outside the state through our products. Our plan is to expand the product portfolio by adding new and innovative products. Next target is to add multi vitamin rasagola. Company plans to keep its unit in Bhubaneswar and in coming months footprint will expand to different cities as per opportunity.”

Customers have become very conscious about what they eat since coronavirus outbreak. They become more careful when choosing their food intake ever. There are numbers of immunity booster products in the market. Mom Hand’s Multi vitamin Chennapoda is a great addition to it. Chennapoda is considered as a very popular sweet all over India, predominantly in Odisha and eastern India.

Bankers, Lead district manager, Unit team, startups and other are present at the launching ceremony.

Related