Modi refers to ‘Lal Diary’ in his speech, says ‘Press the lotus button as if you are hanging the corrupt’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Gehlot Government of corruption and disturbing law and order in Rajasthan and said that the ‘Lal Diary’ has now started speaking loudly.

“Punish the corrupt and press the lotus button as if you are hanging them,” he said while addressing an election rally in the Baytoo Assembly of Barmer district.

“These people call Lal Diary fake, but now their own letters have started coming out. The Lal Diary has started speaking loudly. Now, should even a single Congressman win? If any Congress candidate comes, ask him, ‘What is the Lal Diary issue and whose diary is it? Earlier you used to deny everything, now facts have started coming out of it’”, he added.

Taking a dig at Gehlot, Modi said that when the Chief Minister declares atrocities against women “fake”, when a minister in the Assembly endorses atrocities against women by calling it “mardon ka pradesh”, then the morale of the oppressors will rise. He has insulted the men and women of Rajasthan, he added.

Modi said that pro-terrorism slogans are being raised in Rajasthan. Wherever the Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists, bullies and rioters increases. The Chief Minister remains busy saving the chair for five years, he added.

Modi said that after Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress will be completely wiped out from Rajasthan too as it has brought the state to the forefront in the matter of corruption.

He further commented on the recent seizure of gold and cash from lockers in Jaipur and said, “Lockers are opening, looted goods are becoming visible. Lots of money and gold are being recovered from Rajasthan. This gold is not made of potatoes (Aaloo se sona). Otherwise they will go and say that we have made it from potatoes.”

“Action should be taken against people involved in corruption. The public should take the first action. In elections you press the lotus button as if you are hanging them,” Modi said.

Introducing himself as a brother on the festival of Bhai Dooj, he said, “Today is Bhai Dooj. I have come among the sisters of Rajasthan and am concerned about their health. Your brother saved you from smoke by giving you free gas connections. I was concerned about the dignity and respect of mothers and sisters that is why crores of toilets were built across the country.”

Modi also spoke on free grains being distributed to the poor. He said, “To ensure that no one in my country sleeps hungry, I gave free food grains to 80 crore people. This is the power of your one vote. Every poor person should get food, hence the scheme of free food grains was extended by five years.”

Attacking corruption in the state, he said, “Haath ka Panja has become habitual of hitting anywhere. I don’t know where the claws of Congress go and loot. I send money to provide tap connections to homes, but the Congress works to earn money in this noble cause. The Jal Jeevan Mission was not implemented in Barmer-Jaisalmer but its payment was made.”

Further commenting on the law and order situation in the state he said, “Riots take place frequently in Rajasthan, and curfew is also being imposed. Pro-terrorism slogans are also being raised in Rajasthan. Why does the courage of terrorists, bullies and rioters increase wherever the Congress comes? The answer is the Congress’ appeasement policy.”

Modi also praised his government’s approach and said, “When there were terrorist attacks during the Congress Government, it used to take the issue to foreign countries. They used to ask for help. However, we kill terrorists by entering their house.”