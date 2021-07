Bhubaneswar : Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today announced that the regular MoBus service will resume from July 19 in state.

“Regular MoBus Bus service will resume from 19.07.21, Monday.Further details will be shared later. Friday-Sunday, bus service for incoming passengers will continue from Rly. Station to Cuttack & Khordha. Shuttle service will be available from Airport to Rly. Station,” tweeted CRUT.