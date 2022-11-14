Mission Shakti Hosts ‘SHG to SME’ Summit In Sundargarh Ahead of Make In Odisha Conclave

Sundargarh : Taking the vision of women’s empowerment a step ahead, the government of Odisha envisages transforming potential Women SHGs into successful enterprises of tomorrow. With the objective, district-level investors’ summits are being organized in the build-up to the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, with a view to build an ecosystem and give an opportunity to rural women to lead small and medium enterprises.

With the slogan: ‘SHG to SME: Invest In Her’, the summit at Sundargarh, organized by Mission Shakti in collaboration with FICCI at Vikas Bhawan on Monday, saw the participation of members from over 80 local WSHGs. The platform provided the women an opportunity to interact with successful entrepreneurs, officials from various local industries and members of the Chamber of Commerce.

Joining over virtual mode, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Dept of Mission Shakti, Govt of Odisha Smt Sujata R Karthikeyan highlighted the role of WSHG members in the state in successfully handling various non-conventional assignments. She appreciated their contribution towards the state’s economic growth and stressed the need for creating an ecosystem to foster the latent entrepreneurial spirit in them. “Thus we can convert many SHGs into SMEs,” she said.

“There is a possibility to convert many WSHGs in rural areas into successful SMEs through handholding and investment. The WSHGs in Sundargarh have been extended assistance Rs 300 Cr in loans by linking them to various banks. Moreover, steps are being taken to build capacity among enterprising women in the district by giving market access to their products,” she said, adding, “The local administration, private industries, investors and members of FICCI should invest in order to help them become successful entrepreneurs.”

During the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, which is going to be held at Bhubaneswar between November 30 and December 4, a special session will be convened for discussing opportunities for Mission Shakti WSHGs. An exhibition of the products manufactured by WSHG members from various parts of the state will also be held during the gala event. Therefore, the objective of the district-level investor’s meets is also to orient the WSHG members and other stakeholders about the subject.

“A large number of WSHG members participated in the district-level programme held ahead of the Make In Odisha Conclave. They had a meaningful interaction with local entrepreneurs, officials from various private industries and representatives from various industries’ bodies. The future opportunities available for WSHG members in the industrial development of Sundargarh district were widely discussed. Importance was laid on providing market for various products churned out by WSHGs. The programme will help give the required confidence to Mission Shakti women in Sundargarh District to connect and manage their enterprises effectively,” said Sundargarh Collector Dr. Parag H Gavali.

24 large industries from Sundargarh and the neighbouring Jharsuguda district participated in the investor’s meet. Those included IFGL, NTPC Darlipali, NTPC Dulunga and OCL and committed an order totaling around Rs 1.12 Cr for the procurement of products from local WSHGs.

Joint Secretary Mission Shakti Dept Shri Binod Jena, Vice Chairman ZP Sundargarh Shri Kamal Lakra, CDO & EO ZP Sundargarh Shri Bhairab Singh Patel, Sub-Collector Sundargarh Shri Dasharathi Sarabu, DSWO Smt Prabasini Chakra, Dist Coordinator Mission Shakti Shri Lambodara Baskey and president Rourkela Chamber of Commerce Shri Subrat Patnaik were among others present on the occasion.

Members of the Dibyajyoti WSHG, Birsa block and Dhanalaxmi WSHG, Tangarpali block spoke about their successful journey at the programme. Later, the Dibyajyoti WSHG was felicitated by the Collector. A special video on the successful journey of Mission Shakti women was screened on the occasion to encourage the participating members.