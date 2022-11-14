The Supreme Court said that forced religious conversion is a “very serious” issue. It also said that religious conversion may affect the security of the country along with the freedom of conscience of citizens as far as religion is concerned.

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enumerate measures to curb the practice through allurement. The Apex Court also asked the Government to step in and make sincere efforts to check the practice. The Supreme Court also warned a “very difficult situation” will emerge if forced religious conversions are not stopped.

The Apex Court’s observation came following a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Central government and the states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by “intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits”.