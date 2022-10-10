Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) to organize National Conference on Skilling in Non- Traditional Livelihood for Girls “Betiyan Bane Kushal” tomorrow

New Delhi : Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) will organize National Conference on Skilling in Non- Traditional Livelihood (NTL) for Girls “Betiyan Bane Kushal” under the banner of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, 2022. The conference will emphasize convergence between ministries and departments to ensure that girls build their skills and enter the workforce in a diverse set of professions, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), where girls have historically been under-represented. The event will witness signing of MoUs with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Minority Affairs for Skilling of young Girls for their increased, equal and empowered participation in the workforce. BBBP Operational Manual for guidance of State/Districts for the implementation of the scheme consequent to the changes made as per Mission Shakti guidelines will also be launched on the occasion.

The “BetiyanBaneKushal” event will be live streamed (www.youtube.com/c/MinistryofWomenChildDevelopmentGovtofIndia) to a nationwide audience, and is expected to be attended by representatives from the MWCD, MSDE, Department of Sports, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Education as well as statutory bodies such as the National Council for the Protection of Child Rights. Girls and young women from across India will lead by example at the event.

Other key highlights of the event include: