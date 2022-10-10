PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Dr.Temsüla Ao

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.”