India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.99 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.99 Cr (2,18,99,72,644) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,73,529) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415264
2nd Dose 10119459
Precaution Dose 7042474
FLWs 1st Dose 18436939
2nd Dose 17717567
Precaution Dose 13686910
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41073529
2nd Dose 31920574
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61963310
2nd Dose 53159399
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561329598
2nd Dose 515982127
Precaution Dose 97807220
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204037803
2nd Dose 197008790
Precaution Dose 49628526
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127674214
2nd Dose 123173219
Precaution Dose 47795722
Precaution Dose 21,59,60,852
Total 2,18,99,72,644

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 28,079. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,923 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,57,544.

 

2,424 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 91,458 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.70 Cr (89,70,79,230) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.27% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.65%.

 

