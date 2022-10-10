India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.99 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.99 Cr (2,18,99,72,644) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,73,529) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415264 2nd Dose 10119459 Precaution Dose 7042474 FLWs 1st Dose 18436939 2nd Dose 17717567 Precaution Dose 13686910 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41073529 2nd Dose 31920574 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61963310 2nd Dose 53159399 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561329598 2nd Dose 515982127 Precaution Dose 97807220 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204037803 2nd Dose 197008790 Precaution Dose 49628526 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127674214 2nd Dose 123173219 Precaution Dose 47795722 Precaution Dose 21,59,60,852 Total 2,18,99,72,644

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 28,079. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,923 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,57,544.

2,424 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 91,458 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.70 Cr (89,70,79,230) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.27% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.65%.