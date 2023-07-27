Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Celebrates Swachhata Pakhwada

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Celebrated Swachhata Pakhwada (fortnight) from 1st July 2023 to 15th July 2023. During this period, the Ministry conducted a wide range of Swachhata related activities across the country. An oath taking ceremony at MoSPI Hqrs was held on 1st July 2023 on the occasion of the inauguration of Swachhata Pakhwada in which Secretary (S&PI) administered Swachhata Oath to all the Officers of the Ministry.

A four-day workshop on “Waste to Wealth” and one-day seminar on “Cleanliness and Public Health” was organized by Kolkata based offices of the Ministry.

One-day seminar on “Residual Accounts and its linkages with Sustainable Development Goals” was organized by MoSPI Headquarters.

In order to promote Jan Bhagidari, Competitions like painting, art, quizzes related to Swachhata were conducted in around 41 schools all over the country.

Apart from this, health Camps, Street Plays, Rallies, Swachhata Awareness Drives, cleanliness drives were carried out in various hospitals, orphanages, markets, Industrial Areas and Villages.