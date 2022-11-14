Ministry of Railways eases distance restriction for booking of Unreserved Tickets through UTSONMOBILE App

New Delhi : Ministry of Railways have decided to extend the facility to book unreserved tickets on UTSONMOBILE app from a distance of up to 20 km for non-suburban sections. Meanwhile, in suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km.

Earlier, Unreserved Ticket Booking System UTSONMOBILE app allowed passengers in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from upto 5 km. For the suburban section, the distance restriction for booking tickets through UTSONMOBILE was 2 km.

For details, visit website “https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in“.