Ministry of Home Affairs Urges For Handwoven Khadi National Flags



The Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Flag Code of India, 2002 vide order No. 02/01/2020- Public (Part-III) dated 30.12.2021 whereby “The National Flag of India shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk/Khadi bunting”.



Besides, as per the guidelines for official display “On all occasions for official display, only the Flag conforming of specifications laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and bearing their standard mark shall be used”.



The National Flag unfurled on 15th August from the Rampart of the Red Fort is a silken Flag manufactured by Ordnance Clothing Factory, Shahjahanpur, which is in conformity with the Flag Code.



There are total 04 Khadi Institutions holding BIS license for manufacturing the Indian Standard-I (IS-I) National Flag in order to meet the requirements of Public/Government Departments. The names of Khadi Institutions producing IS-I National Flags are as follows:



Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Smaukta Sangh Federation, Hubli, Karnataka

Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Khadi Dyres and Printers, Borivali, Maharashtra

Dharwad Taluka Garag Kshetriya Seva Sangh, Karnataka