As informed by Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), since inception in 2000-01, till June 30, 2023 guarantees amounting to Rs. 4,50,163 crore have been issued under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small enterprises.



Under Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for technology upgradation, a total of 87,680 numbers of subsidies amounting to Rs. 5,644 crore were issued. The scheme was in force till 31.03.2020.



As informed by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under Startup India Scheme, to provide capital at various stages of business cycle of startup, the Government is implementing Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). Both the schemes are implemented on a pan-India basis. Under FFS, as on April 30, 2023, Rs. 9,121 crore has been committed to 114 Alternative Investment Fund (AIFs) by SIDBI and under SISFS, as on April 30, 2023, Rs. 611.36 crore has been approved to 160 incubators by the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC).



The Government has undertaken various digital initiatives for the promotion of digital empowerment and enabling the ease of doing business of MSMEs. These inter alia include Udyam Registration portal for online registration, Champions Portal for redressing grievances of MSMEs launched in Covid-19 pandemic period in 2020, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for online procurement, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) for discounting invoices and www.msmemart.com for facilitating online marketing support, MSME SAMBANDH for monitoring of procurement by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) from Micro and Small Enterprises and SAMADHAAN portal for filling applications regarding delayed payments by Central Ministries/ Departments / CPSEs / State Governments, etc.



