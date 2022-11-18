Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma leads the Indian delegation for consultations on United Nations and multilateral issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials

New Delhi : Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation for consultations on United Nations and multilateral issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials on 17 November 2022 in New Delhi. This was the third round of such consultations to be held between both sides this year. The Indian delegation included officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Russian delegation was led by Mr. Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign (DFM) Affairs of the Russian Federation and included other senior officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

DFM congratulated India on its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2022. Both sides held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments. They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at UN and other multilateral platforms. Secretary(West) briefed the Russian side on India’s priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022.

During the visit, DFM also called on Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra and briefed him on Russia’s position on the UN related issues.